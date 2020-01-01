NEWS Questlove recruits Patti LaBelle, Eva Longoria for virtual dinner party Newsdesk Share with :





Hip-hop star Questlove has invited fellow foodies Patti LaBelle, Tiffany Haddish, Eva Longoria, Amy Schumer, and Gabrielle Union to join him online for a virtual dinner party for charity.



The Roots drummer and bandleader has been continuing his tradition of hosting celebrity get-togethers centred around good food during the coronavirus pandemic, taking the events online while people continue to self-isolate.



Now Questlove is preparing to give fans an insight into the private parties by filming a digital special for America's Food Network - and he's called on a bunch of famous friends to take a seat at his virtual table.



Additional guests will include his bandmate, Tariq 'Black Thought' Trotter, fellow rapper Bun B, actresses Olivia Wilde and Zooey Deschanel, model and new mum Ashley Graham, and comedians George Lopez, Hannibal Buress, Kenan Thompson, and Roy Wood, Jr., who will all present their favourite budget foods and drinks, while encouraging donations to America's Food Fund to aid those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.



"This was a dream two-and-a-half weeks ago," Questlove tells People.com.



"I wondered if I could turn an aspect of my book into a special where people bring dishes over virtually. I also wanted to challenge my guests to create dishes for under $25 for practicality's sake since we're living in this difficult era."



Questlove has also landed a "dream" appearance by soul legend Patti LaBelle, who boasts her own line of frozen food - and he's devastated he won't be able to actually taste whatever she whips up for the fundraising show.



"Patti LaBelle has been teasing me for the past 17 years about her food. Now I'm about to cry because I want to eat her food. I finally get Patti LaBelle to cook for me and I can't even eat her food," he quips.



Questlove's Potluck, which was partly inspired by his 2019 release, Mixtape Potluck Cookbook: A Dinner Party for Friends, Their Recipes, and the Songs They Inspire, will air on May 28.