NEWS Dababy ft. Roddy Ricch's Rockstar set for second week at the top Newsdesk





The new Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Viral hit and reigning chart topper ‘Rockstar’ by Dababy ft. Roddy Ricch looks set for a second week at the top of the Official Singles Chart.



Katy Perry is heading for the highest new entry of the week so far, ‘Daisies’ starts its journey at Number 20 after 48 hours.



Lo-fi hip hop single ‘Deathbed’ is on course for a new peak position - the song from Canadian musician Powfu featuring Filipin-British indie singer-songwriter Beabadoobee which went viral on Tik Tok has steadily ascended the Official Chart across the past 13 weeks, entering the Top 10 for the first time six weeks ago. Previously peaking at Number 4, Deathbed is set to jump three places to Number 2 on Friday.



Another four-place climb is on the cards for slow-burner ‘If The World Was Ending’ - the Finneas-produced JP Saxe and Julia Michaels collaboration. The song first entered the Top 100 some 20 weeks ago, and today’s early midweek numbers indicate it will finally crack the UK Top 10 this week, currently riding at Number 10.



The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.