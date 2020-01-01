Britney Spears celebrates 20th anniversary of second album Oops!… I Did It Again

Britney Spears took to social media to mark 20 years since the release of her second album Oops!… I Did It Again on Saturday.

The album held a 15-year-record for the biggest sales week ever for a female artist, and sold over 1,319,000 copies in the first week alone. The only album to beat it was Adele‘s 25 album.

Taking to Instagram, Britney posted a video of the title track along with various promotional interviews the star had done for the album.

“Thank you to whoever made this …I just nearly dropped my phone I wasn’t expecting it,” she wrote. “20 years since the Oops! album … the anticipation and the butterflies I felt before it came out were crazy … all of my expectations were exceeded!!!!”

The Stronger star added: “And it’s all thanks to you folks …. thank you for sticking with me and growing with me … I am one Lucky girl. God Bless and thank you all !!!!!! PS you see even 20 years ago I still liked to twirl!!!!”

In March, the hitmaker also marked the anniversary of the record's title track, gushing: “Oops!….how did 20 years go by so fast?!??! I can’t believe it.

“I remember that red suit was so freaking hot …but the dance was fun and it made the shoot fly by !!!!!”