Ellie Goulding blames her jealousy for past relationship failures

Ellie Goulding blames her own jealousy and "chaotic" personality for the failure of a string of high-profile romances in her 20s.

The 33-year-old British singer dated War Horse star Jeremy Irvine and McFly rocker Dougie Poynter - and was even linked to British royal Prince Harry - before settling down and marrying art dealer Caspar Jopling last year.

In a new interview with Glamour U.K. magazine, the Army hitmaker shared that believes she was too "frenzied" to find lasting love - and that her jealousy ruined relationships.

"I wrote a song about jealousy the other night because I was a jealous, chaotic, frenzied person in my 20s," she explained. "I didn't know who I was. I went straight from university to being on tour, so I had no chance to settle into a routine and understand my habits and my personality...

"If you enter into a relationship as that person, then you will attract the same person that isn't right for you...Then for whatever reason, you keep going with this relationship because you feel safe in it and you feel like I'd rather be in this crazy relationship than be single."

However, now she's happily married, Ellie believes she's matured a lot and can talk through her differences with her spouse.

"When I think about my marriage, it's a perfect example of it because it's so mature, we talk things through, and we never argue... If we have differences, we talk them out, we don't just say, 'Well, I'm right and you're wrong and we'll just agree to differ.' We talk about why we might disagree on something."