Jessie Ware: 'There's a shelf life for women in the music industry'

Jessie Ware has spoken out against sexism in the music industry, insisting standards are different for men and women.

The singer, 35, discussed the issue in a new interview with Glamour U.K. magazine, admitting she fears there's a "shelf life" for women in the business.

"They don't ask men how they're going to tour with their children, do they?" the mother of two mused. "But you get used to it, you take it with a pinch of salt, and it's also something that I struggled to work out."

She continued: "I once got told that I was being really emotional (in a meeting), and I was being really not-emotional, and I wonder whether they would have said that to a bloke. I didn't rise to it, and I was very calm. But you know, it happens.

"I definitely think there's more of a shelf life for women," the Spotlight star added. "I don't want to sound negative because actually I'm able to make the music I want to make, but I'm madly thought of as relatively old and I'm 35!"

The Say You Love Me hitmaker will appear alongside Ellie Goulding as part of the publication's upcoming Lockdown Live festival on 22 May, which also features cook-alongs, fitness sessions, and inspiring panel talks from stars including actress/model Sabrina Elba, chef Gizzi Erskine, and stylist Irene Agbontaen.