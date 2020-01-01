NEWS John Legend kicking off new virtual reality concert series Newsdesk Share with :





John Legend is heading back to work to deliver a special immersive virtual reality performance in an empty Los Angeles studio.



The All of Me hitmaker has been putting on mini-gigs and shooting episodes of U.S. talent competition The Voice, on which he serves as a judge, from his home while in coronavirus isolation, but on Saturday (16May20), he will headline the new Live from LA concert series.



Using modern technology, Legend will hit the stage in a specially-designed studio for the show, which will enable viewers to virtually attend the event, making them feel like they are in the same room without ever stepping outside.

The free show, staged in collaboration with bosses at virtual reality music platform MelodyVR, will kick off at 6pm PST via the company's app (on.melodyvr.com/App).



"Come and join me for a very special performance live from MelodyVR's studio on Saturday, May 16," Legend shares in a statement. "While we can't be together in person right now, I'm excited to share this moment with my fans."



Anthony Matchett, CEO of MelodyVR, adds: "MelodyVR was founded with the vision of providing fans with a new and exciting way of experiencing the live music they love, regardless of their location, age or financial means.



"The current absence of concerts and festivals is extremely damaging to both artists and to the music industry, and as a company that's dedicated to virtual events and immersive content, we wanted to utilize our unique technology to create a solution.



"Our new studio facility in LA provides a safe, innovative, creative space for artists wishing to reach their fans digitally while they are unable to perform publicly. I'm thrilled to be working with our partners throughout the industry, including artists, managers, record labels and promoters to bring this series of exclusive performances to fans."



Rapper Machine Gun Kelly, singer Katelyn Tarver, and rockers The Score will also be taking part in the MelodyVR concert series over the next few days, with the gigs doubling as fundraisers to boost donations to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.