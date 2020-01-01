NEWS Katy Perry promises 'inspirational anthems' for new summer album Newsdesk Share with :





Katy Perry has no plans to stall the release of her "uplifting" sixth album due to the impending birth of her daughter.



The 35-year-old singer dropped Daisies, the lead single from her new record, on Friday, and confirmed an album is set to follow in the next few months.



"I have this body of work and there was a question of, do I wait until next year? And I was like, one thing is for certain, I'm having a child this summer," the Firework hitmaker said in an interview with New Music Daily on Apple Music.



"My whole life is about to change and I'm sure I will have a whole new access to different emotions I never had, and will be able to write from, so I'm going to write a whole other record probably when that happens," she added, noting that her fans would want "uplifting" music to help them through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



"I just think that this summer people want music, they want to dance. They might want some uplifting, inspirational anthems. And I like being associated with those," the pregnant American Idol judge continued.



Katy is set to perform her new song, and will also give fans a lesson on how to play the track acoustically, during the In The House livestream event via social video chat app Houseparty, alongside stars including John Legend, Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz, and Zooey Deschanel, this weekend.