Alicia Keys shares emotional letter she sent estranged father aged 14

Alicia Keys sent her absent dad an emotional handwritten note declaring she "wanted nothing to do with him" when she was just 14.



The No One singer's dad, Craig, left the family home when she was just two years old and the hitmaker was subsequently raised by her mother Teresa.



On Thursday, the 39-year-old took to Instagram to share a montage video comprised of images of the handwritten letter as well as snaps of her and her father.



Dated 10 July, 1994, Alicia opened the note by writing: "It saddens me that most of my heart is bitter towards you. It's only that little part that feels sad that's not bitter. It's been too long for me to avoid this any longer."



"For all the years I've lived, I've watched to take care of everybody, except me. I was your first born (as far as I know) and you treat me as if I was never born," the Girl On Fire singer continued. "There is nothing you could ever do to heal these wounds... All I want is for you to mind your own business... I don't want anything. That's the only way you can make me happy."



In a caption alongside the clip, she explained: "In the early part of my teens I wrote this letter to my father, Craig. I wanted nothing to do with him. My words came from a place of vulnerability and longing... I finally had enough and wrote those words."



Alicia went on to admit she had no idea her father, who she has since made amends with, had kept the letter.

"I'm glad he and I can look back at it now as a sign of how far we've come," she wrote.



The caption was an excerpt from her new memoir More Myself.