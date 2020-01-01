NEWS Dababy’s viral smash Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch takes Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Rising US rap star Dababy secures his first Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch.



Rockstar climbs five places to reach the summit, knocking Drake’s Toosie Slide to Number 2. The song’s rise can be attributed in part to the addition of fellow rising star Roddy Ricch to the track, plus a viral dance challenge on TikTok.



Dababy’s other recent Top 20 successes came in the form of a feature on Camila Cabello’s Number 13 hit My Oh My, while the album featuring Rockstar, Blame it on Baby, debuted at Number 8 in April.



Meanwhile, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber claim this week’s highest new entry with their duet Stuck With U (4), a charity single with proceeds going to First Responders Children’s Foundation to fund scholarships for children of frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.



Rapper 6ix9ine claims a Top 10 debut with Gooba at 6, while If The World Was Ending by JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels continues to climb, reaching a new peak at Number 14.



Further down, rising singer-songwriter Sam Fischer climbs four to land his first Top 20 single with This City (20), 220 Kid & Gracey jump six to Number 22 with sad-banger Don’t Need Love, and German DJ Topic earns his first Top 40 as Breaking Me ft. A7S leaps 26 places to Number 24. Ava Max’s Kings & Queens rises four to Number 29 as the Jonas Brothers rebound nine to Number 35 with What a Man Gotta Do.



Finally, Marshmello & Halsey collaboration Be Kind is up five to Number 40, becoming the artists’ sixth and tenth Top 40 singles respectively.