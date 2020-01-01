NEWS Madonna shows off busted knee X-ray as stem cell treatment begins Newsdesk Share with :





Madonna's stem cell therapy treatment to repair a nagging knee injury is off to a great start.



Earlier this week, the superstar confirmed she was undergoing regenerative treatment to fix the problem that plagued her on the road throughout her Madame X tour, and on Thursday, she posted X-rays of her busted knee on her Instagram Stories, as well as images of blood being processed.



A week before the tour came to a halt, as the coronavirus pandemic shut down venues across the world in early March, Madonna told fans she had badly injured her leg after falling onstage in February.



And on Tuesday, the Material Girl singer explained she was finally having surgery, writing on social media: "Finally going to get my regenerative treatment for my missing cartilage!! I would be jumping up and down if I could after 8 months of being in pain! Wish me Luck (sic)!"



Madonna also recently claimed she had battled the Covid-19 virus towards the end of the Madame X tour, explaining at the time she thought she was suffering a "very bad flu".



The 61-year-old was struck down with a series of health woes and injuries on her last tour and had to scrap and postpone a number of dates.