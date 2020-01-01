NEWS Pregnant Katy Perry shows off growing bump as she goes nude in Daisies video Newsdesk Share with :





Katy Perry has used the music video for her new single Daisies to proudly display her pregnant body.



The Teenage Dream singer announced she was expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom by showcasing her bump in the video of her single Never Worn White in March.



In the new video for Daisies, which she released on Thursday night, Katy once again used the opportunity to put her new curves on show, with her going nude for one particular scene set in a river near a waterfall.



With her arm across her chest to protect her modesty, the camera panned away to reveal the light dress Katy had been wearing earlier in the video floating down the river.



Sharing the video on her Instagram page on Thursday night, Katy wrote: "I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think. Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing. Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell.



"DAISIES is out now. I hope it will be the soundtrack to going for your dreams now... especially the ones we left behind."



While the 35-year-old star hasn't revealed her exact due date, she previously shared that her daughter will be arriving at some point "this summer".