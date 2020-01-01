NEWS Keith Urban performs for first responders at drive-in movie theater Newsdesk Share with :





Keith Urban took to a stage last night (May 14) to perform for first responders at the Stardust Drive-In Movie Theater, about 40 miles east of Nashville, Tennessee - the first performance of its kind in the United States.



“To all of you guys here tonight, for everything that you’ve done, and continue to do, to all of your families, we say thank you - this concert is for all of you,” Urban said as he took to the stage.



The private, and unannounced show, which lasted over an hour, was set up exclusively for more than 200 doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians and staff from Vanderbilt Health, part of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which has 140 locations throughout Tennessee and surrounding States. The nearly 125 vehicles honked and flashed their lights throughout the performance in support of Urban and in a show of unity to each other.



“I did this to say thanks to the healthcare workers who are putting their lives on the line for us every day,” said Urban. “And performing in this environment, with everyone in their cars at a safe distance from one another, seems like an amazing opportunity for everybody to just let go and have fun….and I’m a musician, I HAVE TO PLAY!”