Roger Daltrey encourages fans to buy Bonnie Tyler charity single and save Teenage Cancer Trust

Roger Daltrey is begging fans to support a new charity single to keep his Teenage Cancer Trust alive.



Bonnie Tyler and Lorraine Crosby have released an updated version of their 2005 duet Through Thick And Thin (I’ll Stand By You) to raise funds for the organisation, for which The Who frontman is a patron.



It is hoped proceeds will help fill the void left by the cancellation of the charity's 20th annual Royal Albert Hall in London in March, which has been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Daltrey tells Press Association, "We need a vital lifeline at the moment and we won’t get it from the first round of charitable money coming out of the Government, because that’s got to be tailored specific.



"It’s not easy raising money. You go out there with a bucket, and you come back with a million pounds and you see how hard it is. It’s really tough, so it’s heartbreaking to see us in the state that we are in, where all our fundraising has been stopped. All our work, our week of Albert Hall shows that we do..., that’s down the toilet...



"We deserve to survive this and to survive this we have to raise between five to seven million this year. So whatever you can give - it doesn’t matter what it is, it will really help us."



Meanwhile, Total Eclipse Of The Heart singer Tyler says, "I couldn’t be more proud of my friend Lorraine’s idea of releasing this duet that we recorded years ago for Teenage Cancer Trust... I hope this single can help them to continue being there, through thick and thin.



"The lyrics say it all for right now - we all need to support each other through difficult times. If anyone needs a hero now, it’s young people with cancer. They’re going through some of the toughest moments of their lives, and support from Teenage Cancer Trust’s nurses and youth support teams is needed more than ever."



Through Thick And Thin (I’ll Stand By You) drops on Friday.



This year's Teenage Cancer Trust concert was to feature Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Nile Rodgers.