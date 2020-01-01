NEWS Katy Perry and John Legend tapped for all-star In The House livestream line-up Newsdesk Share with :





Katy Perry and John Legend will be bringing the party to fans' homes as part of the In the House livestream event this weekend.



Hosted by social video chat app Houseparty, the three-day event, running Friday to Sunday, includes performances, cooking lessons, and workout segments led by more than 40 celebrities.



Katy is set to perform her new song Daisies, which will debut on Friday, and she'll also give fans a lesson on how to play the song acoustically. Meanwhile, John is also set to perform, as is Chvrches.



Other artists are showcasing their talents beyond music. Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz, and Zooey Deschanel's culinary segments will feature their own recipes, while Alicia Keys will team up with trainer Jeanette Jenkins for a half-hour workout. In a separate segment, Alicia will also lead a karaoke session.



Several actors, including Neil Patrick Harris, and chefs such as Jose Andres and Christina Tosi, are also headlining segments.



"The In the House series allows you to watch videos within Houseparty while chatting with your friends," Houseparty chief executive officer and co-founder Sima Sistani told Variety. "We are bringing back appointment viewing... trying to capture that feeling of sitting on the couch for that special show with your family or friends on a Friday night. We've invited some of our favourite artists to participate in this kick-off event."



The event is free to all Houseparty users.