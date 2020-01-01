Chrissy Teigen gifts son Miles baby bearded dragon for second birthday

Chrissy Teigen is hoping to "share a lifetime of happiness and cuddles" with her new pet - a baby bearded dragon.

The Chrissy's Court host, 34, revealed on Wednesday that she bought the reptile as a gift for her son Miles' second birthday, with her declaring on Twitter: "Yes I am now a proud bearded dragon owner!"

"He is very little right now," the Bring the Funny host said of the reptile. "I got him for Miles' birthday but I know we will share a lifetime of happiness and cuddles (well his lifetime) (maybe mine at this stress rate)."

In another tweet, the star told followers that she will let Miles, who turns two over the weekend, name the little lizard - however, she wasn't too optimistic about the prospect.

"So I'm guessing his name will be 'cars'," she joked.

Later in the day, Chrissy, who is married to singer John Legend, shared a photo of the little bearded dragon sitting on four-year-old daughter Luna's chest, and wrote: "Welcome to the family, bearded dragon without a name! We are gonna take good good care of you with many cuddles and lots of love."

Earlier in the week, the model asked her Twitter followers to share their experiences with the animals, which usually live between eight and 12 years.

And after reading that Nicole Richie had a bearded dragon too, Chrissy took to Twitter to write: "DM'ing @nicolerichie for bearded dragon advice is not something I ever thought I would be doing!!"