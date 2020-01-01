Ariana Grande recalls Mac Miller's unwavering passion for music

Late rapper Mac Miller was so devoted to his craft of making music, he would often lose track of time and forget to eat, according to his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande.

The Weekend star, who had a history of substance abuse, died from an accidental drug overdose in September, 2018, just a few months after the former couple parted ways.

Now, Ariana, who collaborated with Mac on tracks like The Way and My Favorite Part, has reflected on the tragic MC's legacy, insisting he would just want fans to remember his contributions to music, because that was always his number one priority.

"I think that nothing mattered more to him than music, ever," she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

"And he was the kind of person who woke up and rolled into the studio, tumbled out of bed, into the studio next door. Nothing was more important.

"Talk about losing track of time and forgetting to eat, remind yourself to take care of yourself and be a person. He was a person who gave literally every single second of his thought and time and life to his music."

Touching on the work he put into his albums, including Swimming and The Divine Feminine, which featured Cinderella, the song she inspired, Ariana continued, "It's just such a beautiful gift I think that he kind of touched the world with, and I think the thing he'd want most is for us to just appreciate it and not forget about it."