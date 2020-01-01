NEWS Madonna undergoing treatment to repair injured knee Newsdesk Share with :





Madonna is set to undergo regenerative treatment to repair the knee injury that forced her to cancel shows on her Madame X tour.



The 61-year-old has told fans she is in the process of replacing missing cartilage that caused her extreme pain on the road in Europe at the end of last year.



Sharing photos of herself in her underwear on Instagram on Tuesday, the Papa Don't Preach singer wrote: "Finally going to get my regenerative treatment for my missing cartilage!! I would be jumping up and down if I could after 8 months of being in pain! Wish me Luck (sic)!"



Madonna also recently claimed she had battled the Covid-19 virus towards the end of the Madame X tour, explaining at the time she thought she was suffering a "very bad flu".



However, she is no longer ill.



"Just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus - I am not currently sick," Madonna wrote a week ago. "When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time. We all thought we had a very bad flu (sic)."



The popstar was plagued with health woes and injuries on her last tour and had to scrap and postpone a series of dates.