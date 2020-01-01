Bryan Adams apologises for coronavirus outburst

Rocker Bryan Adams has offered up an apology for venting his frustrations about the coronavirus pandemic on social media.

Clearly ticked off by having to cancel a string of shows, the Run To Me hitmaker went on the attack on Monday, blaming, "f**king bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy b**tards" for the lockdown the COVID-19 crisis has prompted.

The post from the usually mild-mannered star stunned fans and Adams felt the need to return to social media on Tuesday and say sorry.

"Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday," he captioned an apology post featuring footage of himself performing Into the Fire. "No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism.

"I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world. Here’s the appropriately titled song that would have been performed tonight at the @royalalberthall."

Bryan was set to play three concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall this week, but those gigs have been cancelled and Adams has had to postpone all live concerts until 2021.