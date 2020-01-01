Britney Spears and Paris Hilton set for virtual dinner party

Britney Spears will be digitally reunited with her former best pal Paris Hilton on Thursday as they attend a virtual dinner party to celebrate singer Chantel Jeffries' new single.

Jeffries, who once dated Justin Bieber and was recently linked to superstar DJ Diplo, will launch her track Come Back to Me with a special livestream event in collaboration with bosses at food delivery app DoorDash, with additional guests including Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, Liam Payne, Alesso, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, and Nicole Scherzinger.

The online dinner party will be hosted by Travis Mills, and feature Jeffries' first live performance of the new tune, while DoorDash officials will mark the occasion by donating meals to families in need in partnership with activists at hunger-relief organisation Feeding America based on the number of views racked up on YouTube.

"One of my favourite things to do is to gather a group of good friends and have dinner together. This time at home has been such an eye opener and has made me realise how much we take human connection for granted," Jeffries shared in a statement.

"So I wanted to create an experience that brought people together from all around the world to laugh, share a meal and I'm grateful to these partners who helped make this a reality all while giving something back to those most impacted during this time."