Jonas Brothers and Niall Horan join BBC Big Weekend virtual festival line-up

Jonas Brothers, Niall Horan, and Ellie Goulding have joined the line-up for BBC Radio 1's virtual Big Weekend festival.

Radio 1 bosses were forced to cancel the event, set for Dundee, Scotland from 22 to 24 May, due to the coronavirus crisis, but now they have announced plans for an online alternative, which will feature performances from artists' homes and archive sets.

Aitch x AJ Tracey and Mabel also join the likes of Sam Smith, Biffy Clyro, Anne-Marie, Young T & Bugsey, and Rita Ora, who were the first artists to be announced last week.

"Can't wait to play Radio 1's Big Weekend," said Niall. "Expect a few of your favourites and some of my new ones, I'll try and make it as good as it can get from home. I've played Big Weekend a few times but this one will be very different!"

Young T & Bugsey added: "Big up Radio 1 for including us on this year's Big Weekend lineup. It's gonna be a special one and we're gonna be bringing the vibes to you, wherever you are!"

The new show will feature over 50 brand new live sets recorded by artists from their own homes, as well as highlights from the most memorable performances from previous Big Weekends.

The Big Weekend was the first of a string of British summer festivals shut down by the coronavirus - Glastonbury, TRNSMT, and Latitude have also been cancelled or postponed as a result of the pandemic.