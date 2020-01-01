Lady Gaga, Madonna and Nicki Minaj facing security breach after law firm is hacked

Lady Gaga, Madonna and Nicki Minaj are among the stars potentially facing a major security breach after their law firm was hacked.

The law firm used by the likes of Lady Gaga, Madonna, and Nicki Minaj has been targeted by online hackers.

Executives at New York-based company Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks confirmed to Variety on Monday that their internal data security had been compromised by a ransomware attack - in which 756 gigabytes of sensitive information was stolen.

"We can confirm that we've been victimised by a cyber-attack," a representative said in a statement. "We have notified our clients and our staff. We have hired the world's experts who specialise in this area, and we are working around the clock to address these matters."

According to the outlet, hacker group REvil was able to steal information including contracts, nondisclosure agreements, phone numbers, and private correspondence in the cyber-attack.

It's unclear at this stage what REvil, who also go by the name Sodinokibi, are demanding in exchange for the return of the information.

To prove the hack last week, they shared an excerpt from a contract for Madonna's 2019-20 Madame X tour with Live Nation.

Bruce Springsteen, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Facebook, and HBO show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver were also reportedly on the list of those impacted.