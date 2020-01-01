Dave Grohl reflects on future of live music in heartfelt op-ed

Dave Grohl has envisioned the return of live music performances in an emotional op-ed.

In a heartfelt piece published in The Atlantic on Monday, the Foo Fighters frontman reflected on the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on the music industry.

Millions of gigs worldwide have been axed in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, with stars including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and BTS among those who have postponed their tour dates.

But in his article, Grohl insisted live concerts will be making a return once the virus is under control.

"In today's world of fear and unease and social distancing, it's hard to imagine sharing experiences like these ever again," he wrote. "I don't know when it will be safe to return to singing arm in arm at the top of our lungs, hearts racing, bodies moving, souls bursting with life. But I do know that we will do it again, because we have to."

Grohl then recalled one of his favourite live events - when he watched U2 play in Washington D.C. during their Elevation Tour in 2001.

"I waited for the lights to go out so that I could lose myself in a magnificent, state-of-the-art rock show," the 51-year-old continued. "To my surprise, the band walked onstage without any introduction, house lights fully illuminated, and kicked into the first song beneath their harsh, fluorescent glow, without the usual barrage of lasers and LED screens we've all become accustomed to. The brilliant move stunned the audience and began an unforgettable concert on a very raw, personal note.

"This was no accident, mind you. It was a lesson in intimacy. Without all the strobes and lasers, the room shrank to the size of a dirty nightclub at last call, every blemish in plain view. And with that simple gesture, we were reminded that we are all indeed just people. People that need to connect with one another."