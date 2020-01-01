Diplo has yet to meet his newborn son due to Covid-19 crisis

New dad Diplo has yet to meet his son Pace due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It was reported in March that the DJ, real name Thomas Wesley Pentz, had fathered a baby boy with beauty queen and model Jevon King, and he used the Mother's Day holiday in the U.S. on Sunday to confirm the happy news.

On Monday, he shared close-up footage of his newborn on Instagram and revealed in the caption that he's yet to meet the tot due to the health crisis.

"So I had an entire a*s baby during quarantine," the Major Lazer star wrote. "I was hesitant to post him because not only does he already had a better haircut than me. But also because I havent met him yet since we are separated by a million miles and closed borders. His name is Pace, he and his mommy are super healthy and happy and I'm going to meet them as soon as we turn a corner on this world shutdown."

In his Mother's Day post, Diplo penned: "Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it - the three strongest mothers in the world.. I'm still a work in progress but u have given three perfect beautiful boys. I love you all til the moon and back."

King, meanwhile, shared a snap of herself holding baby Pace to mark the special day, as well as a close-up of her son's face, which she captioned: "To my son, As your mother I promise to, Love you, protect you, guide you, teach you, inspire you, provide for you and most importantly pray for you. Love, Your Mom."

Diplo also shared sons Lockett, 10, and six-year-old Lazer with ex Kathryn Lockhart.