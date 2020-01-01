Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter after receiving apology from food writer

Chrissy Teigen returned to Twitter on Monday night after food writer Alison Roman apologised for her role in a war of words with the model-turned-chef.

During a chat with the New York Post's Page Six gossip column, Alison said she was "horrified" by the popularity of Chrissy's Cravings kitchenware line following the release of a successful cookbook - comments Chrissy later admitted "hit me hard".

The mother-of-two opted to remove herself from sites such as Twitter and Instagram for a short period, but made her return on Monday night, as she acknowledged Alison's apology but insisted she hadn't needed to say sorry.

"Thank u for this, @alisoneroman," Chrissy wrote in response to the apology. "To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for u to apologise for what you genuinely thought! The comments stung, but they moreso stung because they came from u! It wasn't my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me!"

She continued: "I think we are alike in so many ways. I remember the exact time I realised I wasn't allowed to say whatever popped in my head-that I couldn't just say things in the way that so many of my friends were saying. Before, I never really knew where I stood in the industry, in the world... Eventually, I realised that once the relatable 'snarky girl who didn't care' became a pretty successful cookbook author and had more power in the industry, I couldn't just say whatever the f**k I wanted. The more we grow, the more we get those wakeup calls."

Chrissy's comments come after Alison issued a second apology and said she was going to learn from the war of words.

"I'm not the victim here, and my insecurities don't excuse this behaviour," she said. "I'm a white woman who has and will continue to benefit from white privilege and I recognise that makes what I said even more inexcusable and hurtful... I need to learn from this, and I'm going to use it as motivation to do and be better."