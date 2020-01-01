One Direction and Little Mix set for virtual Summertime Ball show

Classic performances from One Direction and Little Mix are to be aired as part of Capital FM's virtual Best of Summertime Ball show.

The U.K. radio station's annual event is usually held each June at Wembley Stadium in London, and attracts the biggest names in music to thrill thousands of fans from across the country.

However, due to the coronavirus crisis, the 2020 event has been called off, and in its place, a best-of broadcast will air, featuring highlights from the gig's 11-year history.

“There’s something so special about Capital’s Summertime Ball – the fans, the amazing atmosphere as 80,000 listeners party along to their favourite artists on a summer’s day, and of course the incredible performances from the world’s biggest stars,” Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp said of the show, which will air on 16 May. "We hope you’ll all join us from home as we relive the best of Capital’s Summertime Ball live – it’s going to be an incredible show celebrating 11 years of the most iconic moments from the U.K.’s biggest summer party.”

Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and Stormzy are among the highlights of the online event, alongside appearances from Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Ed Sheeran, Jess Glynne, Bruno Mars, Pharrell Williams, and Coldplay.

Capital's Summertime Ball was originally set to take place on 6 June.