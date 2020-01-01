Music legend Little Richard dies

Rock and roll pioneer Little Richard has died at the age of 87.

The musician's son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news to Rolling Stone on Saturday.

A cause was not disclosed, though Richard had been in poor health for several years, suffering from hip problems and a heart attack.

Born Richard Penniman in 1932, the singer-songwriter was known for his piano-playing and outrageous performance style.

He found fame in the 1950s with songs Tutti Frutti, Lucille, and Good Golly, Miss Molly, and went on to influence generations of musicians, including Prince, AC/DC, and The Beatles.

Richard was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of its first group of inductees in 1986. He was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003.