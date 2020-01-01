Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber capture lockdown mood in star-studded Stuck With U video

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber tapped celebrity pals including Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato, and Gwyneth Paltrow for their new lockdown-themed music video.

Despite being pals for over a decade, the hitmakers have only just released their first collaboration - and to mark the event, they enlisted a number of famous faces to appear in the music video for their track Stuck With U.

The heartfelt, romantic song focuses on what it's like being "stuck" with those you love amid the coronavirus pandemic, even if those loved ones means household pets, a glass of wine, or even just being alone with yourself.

Alongside the tune, Ariana and Justin dropped a Zoom conference call-style visual, with split screens showing the pair at their respective homes while under lockdown.

Throughout the clip, several friends pop up to check in on the duo, including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who are seen dancing, and Canadian crooner Michael Buble, who hugs his wife Luisana and one of their children.

Gwyneth later appears in a plaid robe, dancing cheek to cheek at home with her TV producer husband Brad Falchuk, while superstar sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner appear with a dance on their outdoor tennis court.

Stuck With U also sees Ariana and Demi confirm their latest romances, with the Confident singer hugging and kissing her new boyfriend Max Ehrich, and 7 Rings star Ariana getting close with a mystery man.

Lil Dicky and GaTa from the Hulu show Dave, Chance the Rapper, and Jaden Smith also feature, along with a number of fans, who landed spots in the visual via the First Responders Children’s Foundation network.

Proceeds from the track will go toward funding grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, police officers and firefighters impacted by the current crisis.