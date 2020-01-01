Ray J's wife files for divorce

Singer and TV personality Ray J and his wife Princess Love are headed for divorce.

Princess filed legal documents in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to The Blast.

The couple wed in August 2016, and their daughter, Melody, was born in May 2018.

Rumours suggesting the couple was on the outs have been rampant for months ever since Ray J left his pregnant wife and daughter in Las Vegas after the family attended the BET Soul Train Awards together in November.

They split over the holidays but publicly reconciled following the birth of their son, Epik, in late December.

The couple's issues have been widely covered on reality show Love & Hip Hop, and Ray J has reportedly been self-isolating away from his wife and children in recent weeks during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 39-year-old recently revealed he has been holed up in a hotel 10 minutes away from the family's Los Angeles home, as Princess has enforced strict rules about social interactions.

Ray told Page Six he has been ordered to enter quarantine for at least seven days each time he ignores social distancing guidelines and mingles with people he isn't living with, just to be sure he doesn't put Princess, 35, or their kids at risk of contracting Covid-19. And she's been keeping a close eye on his activities via social media.

"I'm lonely right now. I don't want to quarantine by myself," he complained. "I keep telling Princess, but she says, 'If I see one person over there with you, you got to start over.' So I really have to lock myself in, because I really miss my kids."