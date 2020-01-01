Kelly Clarkson feared son was deaf

Kelly Clarkson once feared her son Remington was hearing impaired.

In a new interview with People magazine, the Stronger singer has revealed that her four-year-old has had trouble with his speech development, and at one point, she was really worried he had a serious medical issue.

"He had a speech problem because he had this ear problem when he was a baby," Kelly told the publication. "We didn't know. But way deep down in his ears, he got clogged up with a tonne of wax where we thought, almost, he was deaf because he spoke as if he was underwater."

Thankfully, the 38-year-old and her husband Brandon Blackstock discovered the speech troubles were fixable, and the family has been working on the issue with a speech therapist over the conferencing platform Zoom.

"We found (out) it was something simple, but it pushed him back almost nine months," the star noted. "So we've been working really hard with his speech and he's still doing his speech therapist (sessions) via Zoom. The big milestone for us is Remy getting to really find out his own personality and his identity, because it's been frustrating for him to not be able to really vocalise his emotion."

And Kelly is thrilled that the efforts are beginning to pay off.

"The fact that he's making full sentences now and full-on engaging with us is really a blessing," she added.