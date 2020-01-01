Mercury-nominated UK rapper, Ty, dies of coronavirus at 47

Mercury-nominated UK rapper, Ty, has died aged only 47 after contracting coronavirus.The rapper, who recorded several acclaimed albums, died of pneumonia as he was being treated for coronavirusThe Nigerian-British musician, born Ben Chijioke, was known for a witty, mature style that owed more to the old-school US rappers than the grittier street sounds of London.In 2004, his second album, Upwards, was nominated for the Mercury Prize alongside Amy Winehouse, The Streets and eventual winners Franz Ferdinand.A GoFund Me page set up after Ty contracted the virus stated:In March/ April 2020 our beloved friend and hip hop MC TY had been admitted into the hospital with medical complications related to COVID19. Shortly after, he was put in a medically induced coma to temporarily sedate. To help his body receive the appropriate treatment. He has since woken and is breathing on his own with little help from a ventilator and is recovering in hospital.The page was last updated on April 19 and suggested Ty was recovering after he was moved out of intensive care.His death was mourned by stars including Ghetts and Roots Manuva.DJ Charlie Sloth called him "a friend, a role model and a true foundation to UK rap"."This brother here was truly a good person. Sad to see you ascend from this realm so soon," wrote Posdnuous, from US rap trio De La Soul, who appeared on Ty's third album, Closer, in 2006.