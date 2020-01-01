Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton buy first home together

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are taking their relationship to the next level by purchasing their first home together.

The couple has been splitting its time between Stefani's Los Angeles property and the country singer's estate in Oklahoma ever since the stars began dating in late 2015, following the breakdown of their respective marriages to Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert.

However, as they approach their five-year anniversary, the musicians have decided it's time to officially move in together - so they've picked out a brand new $13.2 million (£10.7 million) pad in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

According to Variety, the deal for the sprawling manor house was made off-market, and the property boasts a home theatre, a four-car garage, and a huge backyard pool with spa and cabana, complete with a wet bar and outdoor kitchen.

And the pair scored the hilltop home, built by developer Evan Gaskin, at a discount as it reportedly had an asking price of $14 million (£11.3 million).

The news emerges just a few months after the No Doubt frontwoman managed to finally offload her former marital home in Beverly Hills after two years on the market - selling it for almost $22 million (£17.8 million) to The Irishman actor Sebastian Maniscalco.

Stefani and Shelton certainly have plenty to celebrate despite the coronavirus lockdown - the rocker recently scored her first number one on America's Country Airplay chart with the couple's duet, Nobody But You, three months after its initial release.