Axl Rose feuds with U.S. Secretary of the Treasury on Twitter

Axl Rose has became embroiled in an unlikely feud with U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin after swearing about him on Twitter.

The Guns N' Roses frontman denounced the hedge fund multi-millionaire, who has worked in entertainment as a film producer, out of the blue on the social media site on Wednesday.

"It's official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he's officially an a**hole," he wrote, initially providing no context to his strong feelings about Mnuchin.

However, America's top finance official then responded to Axl by asking, "What have you done for the country lately?"

This provoked the rocker to instigate a furious tirade about the response of President Donald Trump's administration to the Covid-19 crisis.

"My bad I didn't get we're hoping 2 emulate Liberia's economic model but on the real unlike this admin I'm not responsible for 70k+ deaths n' unlike u I don't hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n' go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic (sic)," the 58-year-old tweeted, referring to plans to "reopen" America by ending lockdowns designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Rose has previously expressed support for lockdown measures, retweeting an April story broadcast on Britain's Channel 4 news about the seriousness of the Covid-19 virus which urged people to stay at home.

In 2018, he also clashed with Trump over a decision to play Guns N' Roses' music at his rallies.