NEWS Demi Lovato eyes duet with Tori Kelly Newsdesk Share with :





Demi Lovato has called on her manager Scooter Braun to set her up with fellow client Tori Kelly so the two artists can officially collaborate.



The Confident hitmaker joined Kelly for a chat on Instagram Live on Tuesday, when they showed off their powerful vocals on an a capella duet version of Demi's 2016 single Stone Cold.



After the performance, Demi heaped praise on singer/songwriter Tori and urged Scooter to make their dreams of a studio session together come true.



"You are one of the best vocalists in this generation and it would be just an honour to do something with you...," Demi gushed, before calling out their shared manager: "Scooter, hello!"



Agreeing with the pop star, Tori replied, "Yes, I feel the same, I feel the same. I'm so down."



Demi has been lining up a string of collaborative projects of late, teaming up with Sam Smith for the track I'm Ready last month while she has recruited Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker for a remix of her recent release, I Love Me.



She announced the news of the Barker remix on Tuesday, when she posted the tune's official cover art on social media: "#ILoveMe but make it... emo? Out tomorrow night with @travisbarker!!!".



The new music is expected to feature on Demi's upcoming album, the follow-up to 2017's Tell Me You Love Me, and her first under the guidance of Braun, having signed to his SB Projects firm a year ago as she began to plot her next career moves following her near-fatal drug overdose in the summer of 2018.