50 Cent doesn't have a problem with Oprah Winfrey or Gayle King

50 Cent holds no ill will towards Oprah Winfrey or her best pal, newswoman Gayle King, after criticising them for "going after black men" accused of sex crimes.



The In Da Club hitmaker lashed out at Oprah online in December for signing on to produce the On the Record documentary, focusing on sexual misconduct allegations made against embattled hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons.



The rapper had also previously taken issue with a 2019 interview King had conducted with R. Kelly, who is facing criminal charges for various sex crimes, while he hit headlines again in February when he chastised the reporter for bringing up Kobe Bryant's 2003 sex scandal in a TV chat with basketball legend Lisa Leslie, conducted just days after the Los Angeles Lakers star's tragic helicopter death.



Despite his frequent social media attacks on Winfrey and King, 50 insists he doesn't have personal issues with the two media personalities, he simply has questions about why they appear to be focusing their energies on spotlighting prominent African-American stars accused of sexual misconduct, instead of also tackling the likes of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and U.S. President Donald Trump, who has faced allegations of inappropriate behaviour, too.



Asked about his apparent feud with the ladies on U.S. late night show Watch What Happens Live, 50 explained, "I like both of them. I just made a comment about not understanding why they were choosing specific people for the #MeToo stuff, the documentaries, because the President has those accusations, and no one has a documentary on the President.



"And as far as entertainment is concerned, I thought (the) Weinstein (scandal) was bigger than the other guys in entertainment that received it (sic). Those other guys were just easy victims, that's all."



Winfrey eventually walked away from the Simmons project and had her name removed as a producer, citing creative differences.