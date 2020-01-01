Miley Cyrus recruits talk show guests using direct messages

Miley Cyrus books guests for her Bright Minded talk show by sliding into their direct messages.

The 27-year-old singer told WSJ Magazine she's the "ultimate slide-into-the-DMs" person, as she reaches out to celebrities using their social media to secure them for her Instagram Live show during the coronavirus lockdown.

"This is the way that I have communicated and actually gotten things done for years," she said. "I ended up thinking, 'S**t, I might as well send one to Reese Witherspoon. She's probably not going to answer, but OK.' And then she answered and said she would love to give me a couple minutes."

The Wrecking Ball star also revealed that some of the guests she's tried to book read her messages and don't reply, but she has devised a solution to get their attention.

"I'll send a smiley face emoji for like 10 days in a row," she laughed. "The door is always open! I'm sure some people I was reaching out to felt the same way I do, which is that my experience (dealing with the pandemic) is so rare, it almost doesn't feel right to talk about."

While Miley initially just hoped the show would brighten up people's days, it soon became a space for celebrities to open up, with Selena Gomez recently revealing her bipolar diagnosis on the show.

"I happened to catch it one day and loved what she was doing and knew I wanted to be a guest. I liked the rawness of the show," Selena said. "Miley has never been afraid to take risks or put herself out there. This new role really seems to suit her, and you can tell she's really enjoying herself."

Miley added: "I love connecting with people. There's something about when you listen to someone else's stories that you realise all these pieces of yourself, too... I think that's what I've missed in my life, those relationships."