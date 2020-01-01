NEWS Liam Gallagher admits 'breaking up marriages' and being a 'bit of a f*****g idiot with the kids' are biggest regrets Newsdesk Share with :





The former Oasis rocker's daughter Molly, 22, was born as a result of his affair with Lisa Moorish while he was still married to first wife Patsy Kensit, while the revelation in 2013 he had fathered another girl, Gemma, following a fling with journalist Liza Ghorbani, led to the end of his second marriage to Nicole Appleton.



And Liam - who also has sons Lennon, 20, with Patsy and Gene, 18, with Nicole - wishes his personal life had been much less turbulent over the years.



In a interview with the latest issue of Q magazine, the 47-year-old singer was asked what his biggest regrets in life are, and he admitted: "Probably personal stuff.



"Breaking up marriages, being a bit of a f***ing idiot with the kids.



"D***ing people about, upsetting them. But other than that ... haha!"



Elsewhere in the interview, the 'Shockwave' hitmaker - who is set to marry his manager, Debbie Gwyther, who he popped the question to last August after six years of dating - showed a softer side when asked what his biggest fear in life is.



He said: "I don't really have one. I guess, not being loved. Not being loved and not being able to love. That's my biggest fear."



And Liam's proudest achievement is defying all of the "dream-killers" to front one of the most iconic rock bands of all time.



He said: "Being in a band, following my dreams, doing what I wanted to and not listening to every other **** telling me to get a job. All those dream-killers."



Liam admitted last year that he hopes one day he can forge a relationship with his youngest child, Gemma, after finally getting to meet Molly for the first time in 2018, and them forming a loving father-daughter bond.