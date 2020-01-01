NEWS Beyonce and Jay Z celebrate twins' birthday with their family at a 'safe distance' in lockdown Newsdesk Share with :





People from separate households are not advised to meet up to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and so to mark Rumi and Sir's second birthday, the family all met up but remained at least two metres apart.



Speaking about what has been the toughest part of the lockdown, Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles Lawson shared: "The two babies that are two, they don't really understand, so on Saturday we got together from a safe distance, we all went to Bey's at a distance. We all got tested, Kelly was there, and I got to see my grandchildren from afar and it was hard. That's been the hardest part about this."



And Tina was flattered to see her daughter had name-checked her on her new remix of Megan Thee Stallion's track 'Savage'.



In the song, she says: "I'm a boss, I’m a leader, I pull up in my two-seater. And my momma was a savage, think I got this s**t from Tina."



And speaking about the name drop, Tina added to Entertainment Tonight: "That was really, really cute. People started texting me saying, 'Ok, savage,' and I was like, 'What are they talking about?' It’s funny, when I was young, I used to drive a convertible and I used to drive up to Beyoncé's school and she would say, 'Mama, you are a hot mama.'"



Meanwhile, Tina previously revealed she bonds with her granddaughter Blue Ivy over make up.



The 66-year-old star said: "I've bought Blue so many makeup kits, much to her dad’s dismay. Dad's don’t like that. But it’s just for playtime. We have fun. And she’s quite a makeup artist.



"She’s amazing. Oh my god, she puts stones and all this fancy stuff. She can do a perfect cat eye. She would love it here."