Taylor Swift supported JoJo during record label lawsuit

Taylor Swift supported JoJo when she was embroiled in a legal dispute with her record label.

Speaking with People, the 29-year-old singer revealed Taylor showed support for her a few years ago, when her former label banned her from releasing any music while under contract with them and claimed they legally owned the rights to her voice.

Explaining how the Shake It Off star planted herself firmly in her corner, JoJo said: "She was just like, 'I can't believe everything you're going through. This is so f**ked up, so wrong, blah, blah, blah'.

"And of course, she couldn't have ever known that she would go through something similar where her catalog was bought from her."

Taylor ended up in her own dispute with her old record label and former label boss Scott Borchetta last year, when he sold the company and her masters to music manager Scooter Braun without consulting her.

The Leave (Get Out) star acknowledged that her record label battle was different to Taylor's due to their status.

"I was literally being completely silenced. Taylor is in a different position in her career. I was really sidelined, and it was pretty hurtful," she admitted. "I don't think that her career is suffering because of whatever happened. They're still available on streaming services; that's the difference.

"I'm on the side of these women. But, at the end of the day, the situation between her and Scooter is vastly different than what I was going through with (label) Blackground... To be honest, I don't have any problem with Scooter Braun. I think he's a really smart man - but it does suck to feel like you are not in control of your own s**t."

While the ME! singer has been vocal about her opposition to the move, she's revealed plans to re-record her old records to take back control.