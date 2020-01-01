NEWS Grimes and Elon Musk welcome first child together Newsdesk Share with :





Singer Grimes is a new mum after giving birth to tech mogul Elon Musk's sixth child.



The 32-year-old, real name Claire Boucher, welcomed the baby on Monday.



Elon, the founder of Tesla and Space X, announced that the infant was "a few hours away" via Twitter, and later returned to the social media site to reveal "mom & baby (are) all good."



This is the first child for Grimes, but Elon, 48, is also dad to five children from his marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson.



Back in March, the star revealed she had given up her strict vegan diet and was craving cow's milk and butter while pregnant.



In a video for Harper's Bazaar, she confessed, "Lately the one pregnancy craving I have is just a glass of milk. Which is so weird because I haven't had a glass of milk in probably 20 years, but lately I've just been having a glass of milk. Just cow's milk. It's probably become clear I'm not vegan during this time."



Grimes and Elon have been in a relationship since May 2018.