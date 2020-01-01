NEWS Cher relieved ABBA tour was shut down Newsdesk Share with :





Cher is glad her Here We Go Again Tour was shut down in March, because the pop legend knew how dangerous the coronavirus crisis was going to be.



The 73-year-old singer icon was on the road when her March 12 concert in Oklahoma was cancelled and she knew instinctively that government officials were making the right decision to shut everything down.



"I knew more than most Americans because I had friends in Italy who were doing live shows when it was there, and everybody had to just get out," she tells Billboard. "We were lucky we didn't all come down with it because my dancers and I were literally two inches away from each other, breathing right into each other's mouths onstage."



Cher headed home to Malibu, California to start self-isolating and after a few days of rest and relaxation, she headed to her recording studio to rework Abba's classic Chiquitita as her first Spanish-language song.



"I knew I wanted to do something," she says. "I actually started learning and rehearsing the song when I was in England last year but didn't record it then."



The new track will debut on May 8 and the video will premiere as part of UNICEF's COVID-19 Virtual Special.



"UNICEF called and I told them I would donate my proceeds from the song...," Cher tells Billboard. "I shot my part of the video at home and they later sent me the final cut with children from around the world in it. It's such a beautiful, optimistic experience. It's great when you can see anything positive now because all of the turmoil we are in."