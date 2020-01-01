Charli XCX enlists fans to create their own music videos for new track

Charli XCX fans have been given the opportunity to create their own versions of the video to the singer's new track Claws.

The original video, directed by her boyfriend Huck Kwong and shot in their basement during lockdown, features Charli dancing and performing in front of a green screen, with various images flashing behind her.

She dropped the main video on Friday, and on Sunday, she released an unaltered edit fans can add their own images to in order to create their own videos.

"Claws green screen edit available now for u to download and play with (sic)," she tweeted, along with a WeTransfer link so fans could download the video. "Can't wait to see me dancing in front of a load of rush bottles (aka poppers). Go crazy angels."

The star is recording an album during the Covid-19 lockdown, with Claws being the second single from the record, following Forever, which was released last month.

To create the video for that song, the Boom Clap hitmaker got fans to send in footage of themselves during lockdown, as well as throwback clips of them doing what they loved before the coronavirus pandemic changed their lives.

The full album Charli's creating from self-isolation, which is provisionally titled How I'm Feeling Now, is out on 15 May.