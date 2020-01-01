NEWS Boy George 'worried' about how his false imprisonment conviction will depicted in upcoming biopic Newsdesk Share with :





The Culture Club singer was sentenced to 15 months in prison - only four of which he served - in 2009 after he allegedly he handcuffed sex worker Audun Carlsen to a wall, whipped him with a metal chain and hurled abuse at him and though he's looking forward to his "truth" about the incident being shown on screen, he's also hesitant.



He said: "I'll be really honest with you. The only bit of the film that I'm worried about is my court case. It's one thing to read about this stuff, but different to have it in a movie.



"[With a lot of interviews I've done] there is this underlying stench of basically trying to get me to apologise for something I didn't do.



"And, you know, the reason I never talked about it was because so many great things were happening in my life that I thought, why jeopardise this to talk about something that didn't happen? It's so frustrating.



"One of the great things about isolation is I've had a lot of time to really think about why I've not spoken about it. Why I've protected myself. And it's because I needed to rebuild my life.



"But I've had to live with it for 12 years and I'm just no longer going to say I did something I didn't do. I want my truth in the movie. The only thing I care about right now, in terms of this movie, is how they portray that."



The 58-year-old star admitted it has been frustrating reading speculation about the incident over the years.



He told the Sunday Times Culture magazine: "Because it was written in the newspapers, people feel that they have the right to repeat it.



"But I've always been good at owning what I've done. I've never blamed anyone for anything that's happened and always accepted the consequences of my actions, even if the facts weren't completely true.



"I've had to take responsibility for the life I've chosen to live, but, at the same time, it's frustrating to have stuff written about you that isn't true. It isn't fair."



And George thinks he's a different person now.



He said: "When I went through all my stuff 12 years ago, I knew I had to rebuild my life, and that's what I've done."