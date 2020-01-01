NEWS Mabel and a host of stars backing a Prince's Trust campaign to share post lockdown wishes Newsdesk Share with :





Mabel and a host of stars are backing a campaign by the Prince's Trust, encouraging people to share what they are most looking forward to doing when lockdown lifts.



The Looking Forward initiative was launched by YouTuber Caspar Lee and psychotherapist Owen O'Kane, and is based on research that shows hope can change people's brain chemistry and help them feel happier, something needed as much of the world are staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The 24-year-old singer joined in with the campaign by uploading a video on Instagram explaining what she is looking forward to when life in the UK can return to normal.



She said: "The first thing I'm going to do when I get out of isolation is go to the studio. I miss being in the studio and writing songs with my friends, making music in general and I just can't wait to make these bangers which I know are just inside me ready to come out!"



Also taking part in the project are celebrities Russell Brand, Matt Lucas, Judge Rinder, Gregg Wallace, Stephen Merchant, KSI, David Hasselhoff and Joe Sugg.



'Little Britain' star Matt joked that he can't wait to spend time relaxing at home "for a change" when the restrictions have been lifted.



He quipped: "When all this is over I'm looking forward to just staying in, just relaxing at home for a bit and for a change."



Whilst, 'Baywatch' star David Hasselhoff - who was donning his iconic outfit from the 90s show - is already planning a day at the beach.



He added: "You know when this lockdown is over, you know where I'm going? I'm going to the beach! No, not Brighton beach, Baywatch beach where I belong! I'm already dressed for it".



Caspar's campaign encourages the stars to tag five family members or friends to ask them to share what they are looking forward too, in a bid to flood the social media platform with messages of positivity to lessen the impact the global health crisis has on mental health.



Caspar explained: "I know a lot of young people who are struggling with their mental health right now and so I want to see if we can create a wave of hope across social media and encourage those that can, to donate to The Prince's Trust and support their incredible work."