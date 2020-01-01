NEWS Britney Spears having ‘best day ever’ as 2016 album Glory tops iTunes Pop Charts Newsdesk Share with :





Britney Spears couldn’t believe it when her 2016 album Glory topped the U.S. iTunes Pop Chart on Sunday following a fan campaign.



After Mariah Carey’s fans recently managed to land her 2008 album E=MC2 at the top of the iTunes Chart with the #JusticeForEMC2 campaign, Britney’s fans wanted a piece of the action too and took to social media in a bid to secure justice for Glory.



Following their efforts, the record made it to number one on the chart, and the 38-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to share screenshots of the placement - before recording a joyous video about the album's reappraisal.



"Hi guys, so I'll tell you I just figured out that Glory went to number one on the iTunes charts. I have no idea what happened," she gushed in a video. "Because of you I'm having the best day ever.”



The Toxic singer also shared a screenshot of the overall iTunes album charts, where Glory placed at number five, adding: "WOW!!!! I was not expecting to see this today .... you guys are amazing !!!!! I love this album and am happy to see you do too !!!!"



On the screenshots, one place behind Britney was Mariah's 2002 album Charmbracelet, which also entered the top five thanks to another campaign. Last week, Madonna’s fans also managed to get the pop music icon's 1994 release Bedtime Stories to the top spot.