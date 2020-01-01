NEWS Boy George was too 'engaged chemically' for Live Aid performance Newsdesk Share with :





Boy George didn't appear as part of the monumental Live Aid concert because he "wasn't in a fit state to do it".



Bob Geldof brought together the rock world's biggest acts in 1985 for huge concerts to raise funds for those impacted by famine in Ethiopia. The gig became a template for musicians' fundraising efforts and was followed up two decades later by the Live 8 event.



While he appeared on the Band Aid track Do They Know It's Christmas?, the Culture Club frontman recently told the Grounded With Louis Theroux podcast he "messed up" his chances to appear at the live gig.



"I was otherwise engaged chemically," the 58-year-old confessed. "I mean, I think it was a stroke of luck that we didn't do it because I wasn't in a fit state to do it.



"We were originally asked but then I think everyone was just looking at the state of me and going, 'This might be more harmful than good.' So, they basically didn't follow up on it."



Meanwhile, the Karma Chameleon star opened up about plans for his upcoming biopic during an appearance on U.K. morning show Lorraine last week.



"I hope the movie makes people feel something and understand some of the things I've been through," he shared.