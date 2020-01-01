NEWS Drake on course for third UK Number 1 album with Dark Lane Demo Tapes Newsdesk Share with :





Drake is leading the pack in the race for this week’s Number 1 album with his new mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes.



The Canadian rapper’s latest collection - surprise-released last Friday - was the most downloaded and streamed album over the weekend and is currently 6,500 chart sales ahead of its closest competition as of today’s Official Chart Update.



If it holds on, it’ll be Drake’s third UK chart-topping album following 2016’s Views and 2018’s Scorpion.



Meanwhile, The Strokes’ latest album The New Abnormal, which entered at Number 3 on release last month, could lift to a new peak of Number 2 following its release on vinyl.



Also in the Top 3 on the midweek sales flash are Scottish indie band Tide Lines with Eye of the Storm. The four-piece’s second album starts at Number 3 after accumulating the most CD sales over the past three days.



Quarantime: The Lost Files could give London rapper Yxng Bane his first Top 10 album at 7, while Niall Horan is heading for a Top 20 return at 19 with Heartbreak Weather as the former chart-topping record gets a vinyl release this week.



Post-punk quartet Ist Ist could net a Top 40 entry for their debut album Architecture at 27, and finally, Virginian rock band Car Seat Headrest could claim a career personal best with their twelfth studio album Making A Door Less Open at 29.