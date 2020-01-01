NEWS Taylor Swift surprises nurse with message of gratitude amid Covid-19 efforts Newsdesk Share with :





Taylor Swift has penned a heartfelt note to a nurse in honour of all her work on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.



The singer recently surprised registered nurse Whitney Hilton with a handwritten note and a bundle of merchandise from her album Lover in order to mark her 30th birthday and as a homecoming gift after she returned to Utah following a stint at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York.



"I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you," Taylor wrote. "I can't thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear about taking this seriously.



"Also, I saw the photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor."



Sharing snaps of herself with the goodies, Whitney took to Twitter to thank the Red hitmaker for the gesture.



"I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT... for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALISED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC to help as a nurse.



"This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE," she gushed.



Last month, Whitney wrote a blog post published by the Intermountain Healthcare publication, where she described her 2,200-mile journey to lend a helping hand during the pandemic, which she called "a modern war".



"This is a humbling experience," Whitney stated. "The people need help, the nurses need help, the doctors need help, everyone needs help. This is crisis mode like I've never seen."