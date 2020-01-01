NEWS Camila Cabello offers up video cameo as part of All-In Challenge Newsdesk Share with :





Camila Cabello is offering a lucky fan the chance to appear in her next music video as part of the All-In Challenge.



The brainchild of Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, the charity initiative has prompted celebrities like Madonna, Drake, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Evans, and Snoop Dogg to offer up once-in-a-lifetime experiences to raise funds for those in need of food during the coronavirus pandemic.



And Camila has joined the ranks of those taking part by offering up an onscreen role in her next promo.



"I'm offering a day on set of my next music video when social distancing is over," Cabello said in a clip she shared on social media. "You will make a cameo in the music video, you will learn choreography with me, I'll teach you all the moves - well, my choreographer will teach us the moves."



Meanwhile, Pearl Jam have also posted a very special experience, offering one fan the chance to write their setlist for an upcoming show, check out the band's soundcheck and serve as frontman Eddie Vedder's personal guitar technician.



All the money raised from the celebrity offerings will benefit Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.



Fans can pay as little as $10 (£8) to enter the All-In Challenge raffle.