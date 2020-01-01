NEWS AJ Tracey, Drake and Amanda Holden set for big new entries on the Official Singles Chart Newsdesk Share with :





The new Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



It looks like it will be a big week for Drake on this week’s Official Chart: he’s set to land three spots in the Top 10 following the release of his Dark Lane Demo Tapes album. Current single Toosie Slide jumps from 4 to 2, Chicago Freestyle ft. Giveon is new at 7, and Not You Too ft. Chris Brown opens at 9.



Meanwhile, BBC Radio 1’s Stay Home Live Lounge Allstars narrowly hold the lead at Number 1 with Times Like These, less than 200 chart sales ahead of Toosie Slide.



A new remix of Doja Cat’s Say So featuring Nicki Minaj could send the track to a new peak this week, up seven places to Number 3.



Similarly, a new version of Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage featuring Beyoncé is sending the song up the chart, currently up 18 places to Number 4.



AJ Tracey could be securing his fourth Top 10 with new single Dinner Guest ft. Mostack, currently at Number 10.



Finally, Amanda Holden is set to make her Official Chart debut this week with her rendition of classic hit Over The Rainbow, currently placed at Number 14. The TV star and Britain’s Got Talent judge is releasing the song to raise money for the NHS.



The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.