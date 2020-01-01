NEWS Drake felt 'great' sharing his son with the world Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Hotline Bling' star announced via Instagram in June 2018 that he had son Adonis, now two, with artist Sophie Brussaux, and admits it felt very "freeing" when he told everyone.



He said: "I posted those pictures. It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world and I just felt like ... It wasn't even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned. I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do. I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a 'celebrity' that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. So, I just wanted to free myself of that."



The 33-year-old rapper praised Young Money for how he balances his career and fatherhood and said that was a big inspiration for him.



Speaking to Young Money on his Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music show, he added: "And I've watched you be a functioning rap father for years, an incredible father. And that gave me a lot of confidence too. A lot of us, like Chainz, is a great father and a lot of the guys that we came up around just being great family men on those tours and on those long studio nights when albums need to get done. But specifically you, just how you always just made s**t function and work and how much love the people in your life have for you. And I could just tell the way your kids would stare at you that the time and effort that you put in as a father. So, that was really inspiring for me just to know that I can still keep pushing forward as a musician and be there for my son."